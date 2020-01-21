Kangana Ranaut Did Not Initially Fit Into Her Cannes Dress; Calls It A 'Panga' Moment

Kangana Ranaut has lately been busy promoting her next film, Panga. The actor recently spoke about her own 'Panga' moment at an event. She said that she was in a situation around the Cannes Film Festival, where her clothes where not fitting her right.

Kangana couldn’t fit into her Cannes dress due to her Panga schedule?

Kangana Ranaut and the team of the film Panga was recently at a press conference in New Delhi. In a press conference held to promote the film, the actor revealed her 'panga' moment. She said that when she had allotted a certain time period for the making of the film Panga, she had kept four days in between the schedule for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. When her style team visited her with the dress, it did not even go across her arm as she was preparing to fit into the older version of her character in Panga, which required her to put on 10 Kgs. She had to lose a lot of weight within two weeks as finding a dress otherwise would have been difficult. She also said that director Ashwiny had to make changes in her shooting schedule due to this very reason. The team ended up shooting the younger version of her character before shooting the older one. This, according to her, was one of the many 'panga' moments of her life. She added a short video of herself revealing this moment on her official Instagram story.

Read Kangana Ranaut Says She Did 'tacky Films' To Afford Sister's 54 Surgeries

Also read Kangana Ranaut Feels That Filmmakers Are Not Valued Enough In The Industry. Here's Why

About Panga

Panga is a film about the life of an Indian athlete. The film revolves around a woman who is a Kabbadi player. Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and written by Nikhil Mehrotra. The film has a promising cast as it will feature Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has been receiving great reviews from the people around the country. Panga hits theatres on January 24, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Read Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Fallout With Manikarnika Director: 'Thought I Would Be Admired'

Also read Kangana Ranaut: People Supporting Violence Over CAA Are Answerable For Their Actions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.