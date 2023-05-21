Cate Blanchett Goes Barefoot At Cannes 2023 In Solidarity With Iranian Women

Hollywood star Kate Blanchett recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. During her appearance, she wore no footwear. It was a deliberate move on her part, in that she pivoted the attention to Iranian Women and their causes by showing solidarity with them. She attended the red carpet event on the premiere of her latest film, The New Boy.

It’s especially significant in a political sense because at the French Riviera, heels are considered symbols of political fervour. While she made a fashion statement to show her solidarity, she also said while presenting Zahra Amir Ebrahimi with an award, “This is to stab everyone who stands in the way of women's rights. Up the vajayjay." Ebrahimi also said that the award “celebrates the paradox” of an actress presenting her own emotions, and in that, serving as a “flag or mirror or light”.

Cate Blanchett’s latest Cannes appearance

Cate Blanchett arrived at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black Louis Vuitton dress. She paired it with a white peplum. She also wore black heels which complemented her look. Check out her look below.

Killers of the Flower Moon to premiere at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese are returning to the big screen with the film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film also features Hollywood veteran Robert de Niro, Breaking Bad star Jesse Plemons, The Whale star Brendan Fraser, Louis Cancelmi, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Randy Houser, Ty Mitchell, Steve Witting and more. The film is based on a book of the same name by the American journalist David Grann.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the last offering from Scorsese following the success of his film The Irishmen. Martin Scorsese has also returned to the Cannes Film Festival following a gap of 47 years. His last appearance at the festival was fpr the premiere of his 1976 film Taxi Driver, which featured Robert de Niro in the lead role. Recently, Martin Scorsese also commented on his old age, and how he still wants to continue making films.