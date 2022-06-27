'Crash Landing On You' Stars Son Ye Jin And Hyun Bin Expecting Their First Child

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin are one of the most adored and loved South Korean couples. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in March in a fairytale wedding. As they have been married for over three months now, the couple recently announced their pregnancy via a sweet note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Son Ye-Jin recently announced her pregnancy with her hubby Hyun Bin. She shared a beautiful picture of a green plant and announced that she is expecting her first baby. The actor penned how she is experiencing changes in her body with every passing day and promised her fans that she and Hyun Bin will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to them.

Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy

In her note, translated in English, Son Ye-Jin penned,

"You are all well, right? I am doing well. Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news~ A new life has come to us.." She further added, "I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us." In concluding her note, she wrote, "We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health.. Be happy."

Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot on March 31 and left their fans in awe of their fairytale wedding. The couple looked beautiful in their wedding ensembles. While the bride opted for a traditional white off-shoulder gown, the groom went for a black tuxedo.

Soon after their wedding, rumours surrounding Son Ye-Jin's pregnancy started making rounds on the internet. However, the actor did not take much time to slam the rumours as her agency MSTeam Entertainment released an official statement. As per news.nate, the statement read, "[The pregnancy rumours] are absolutely not true. If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you."

Image: Instagram/@about_kpop157.2