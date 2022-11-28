'Crash Landing On You' Stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Embrace Parenthood, Welcome Baby Boy

South Korean drama Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin left their fans surprised as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March. Then in June, the couple announced they were all set to embrace parenthood. And now, it is being reported that the couple has welcomed a baby boy.

According to several South Korean media reports, Son Ye-jin's agency MSteam Entertainment recently confirmed the actors welcomed their firstborn, a boy, on Sunday, November 27. The agency added both the baby and the mother are in good health.

The statement read, "Son Ye Jin gave birth to a son today. Both the mother and child are in good health."

Son Ye-jin announces pregnancy

The Thirty-Nine star took to her Instagram handle on June 27, earlier this year, to announce her pregnancy with Hyun Bin. The actor shared a note in which she penned how she wanted to share a piece of "joyful news" with her fans and revealed she is pregnant. She further mentioned some changes her body was going through as she prepared to embrace motherhood.

She wrote, "I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us." In concluding her note, she wrote, "We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health... Be happy."

