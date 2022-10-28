'Crash Landing On You' Couple, Son Ye-jin And Hyun Bin Reveals Baby's Gender

South Korean drama Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin left their fans surprised after they tied the knot earlier this year in March. After several speculations, the couple then announced their pregnancy in June. While their fans have been eager to know about Son Ye-jin's health and their baby's due date, one of their agencies recently answered the questions.

According to Soompi, MS Team Entertainment announced the couple is going to have a baby boy in December. The agency further added that the mom-to-be is in "very good" health.

The announcement read, "Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s child is a boy. The baby is due in December. Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth (of her son)."

Son Ye-jin's pregnancy announcement

On June 27, Son Ye-jin took to her Instagram handle to announce she and her husband are expecting. In her post, the actor revealed that she wanted to share some "joyful news" and added that she is pregnant. The actress also shared that because of the pregnancy, she is feeling changes in her body. She wrote, "I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us." In concluding her note, she wrote, "We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health... Be happy."

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were rumoured to be dating for a long time. The couple first worked together in the 2018 film The Negotiation. They came together again for the popular Korean drama Crash Landing On You. While they were rumoured to be dating, the couple made their relationship official on New Year's day, last year.

Image: Instagram/@about_kpop157.2