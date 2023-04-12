Ethan Hawke, Pedro Pascal-starrer Short Film Strange Way Of Life To Be Screened At Cannes

Festival de Cannes has been gradually releasing its official lineup for its 76th edition, to be held in May this year. Pedro Almodóvar's short film, Strange Way of Life, has been officially announced as part of the screening lineup. The short film is all set to be featured under the categories of Official Selection and World Premiere.

Festival de Cannes makes the official announcement

Festival de Cannes made an official announcement recently, regarding the official selection of Pedro Almodóvar's short film, Strange Way of Life. The film will be presented by director Almodóvar along with its leading men, Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the team.

🎥 Official confirmation!

Pedro Almodóvar will present his short film Strange Way of Life in world premiere at #Cannes2023 with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal! The screening will be followed by a conversation with the filmmaking team.

👉 https://t.co/IhIe4IaJSn pic.twitter.com/WhUG3iR22V — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 11, 2023

All about Strange Way of Life

Written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar, the title for the 30-minute long film is inspired from a Portugese 'fado' song, by Amalia Rodrigues. The fado song expresses how there is no stranger existence in question than the one somebody chooses to live, by denying themselves there desire. Set against a quintessential, Western film backdrop, Strange Way of Life has been shot in Southern Spain with Saint Laurent stepping in for production and costume design. The film features Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in the lead along side Pedro Casablanc, Manu Ríos, George Steane, José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Sara Sálamo, Ohiana Cueto, Daniela Medina.

A little about the plot

The plot for Strange Way of Life deals with themes of reunion and showdown as 2 friends, who were hired gunmen together in their youth, reunite after a hefty 25 years. One seeks out the other citing the reason of wanting to reconnect with a friend from the past. However, as the film proceeds, the real reason behind this reunion is revealed to be something else.

Strange Way of Life will be presented at Festival de Cannes, later this year, in May. The official website for the film festival expressed their excitement in welcoming director Almodóvar at the Palais des Festivals to present the short. The team accompanying him, was announced to comprise of Hawke, Pascal, Vacarello, Ríos, Fernández, Condessa and Steane.