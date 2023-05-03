Last Updated:

EXO Kai Fans Heartbroken After Idol's Sudden Military Enlistment Takes Them By Surprise

SM Entertainment announced that EXO member Kai will be enlisting in the military on May 1. This was a surprise for the fans as EXO was reuniting this summer.

Nitish Vashishtha
EXO Kai

EXO Kai is soon to enlist in the South Korean military. As fans came to know suddenly that Kai will be undergoing his mandatory military service in a little over a week from now, shocked reactions started to flood Twitter. After SM Entertainment announced that Kai will be enlisting ahead of EXO's much-anticipated reunion, fans expressed disappointment.  

One fan noted in a tweet that the announcement from SM Entertainment came after it was reported that EXO will reunite sometime in the summer and make a comeback. Another said that Kai’s military enlistment “hits different” as Kai was always the representative for the whole group, and kept making music when the group was on a hiatus. One fan even went as far as to say, "Kai’s enlistment is pure sabotage of EXO from the South Korean military." Check out fan reactions below.

SM Entertainment announces Kai’s military enlistment

SM Entertainment, which represents EXO and its members, revealed in their statement that Kai will be enlisting in the military. They also added in their statement that Kai was previously preparing for the EXO's comeback that was announced for the summer. Though his plans have been changed. The statement ended with an optimistic note, saying that further details about EXO’s upcoming albums will be shared in due time.

