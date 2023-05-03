EXO Kai Fans Heartbroken After Idol's Sudden Military Enlistment Takes Them By Surprise

EXO Kai is soon to enlist in the South Korean military. As fans came to know suddenly that Kai will be undergoing his mandatory military service in a little over a week from now, shocked reactions started to flood Twitter. After SM Entertainment announced that Kai will be enlisting ahead of EXO's much-anticipated reunion, fans expressed disappointment.

One fan noted in a tweet that the announcement from SM Entertainment came after it was reported that EXO will reunite sometime in the summer and make a comeback. Another said that Kai’s military enlistment “hits different” as Kai was always the representative for the whole group, and kept making music when the group was on a hiatus. One fan even went as far as to say, "Kai’s enlistment is pure sabotage of EXO from the South Korean military." Check out fan reactions below.

JUST AN EXOL THING 😭😭😭😭



From

“EXO is reportedly make a full group comeback this summer”



To

“Kai will enlist in the military service on May 11th, 2023”



can’t believe the emotional damage is still exists up until now… pic.twitter.com/fvtotOJVzE — 큥✴︎ (@kyoongpride) May 3, 2023

kim kai's military enlistment hits different because I can't imagine exo updates without him... he was there when exo was still on hiatus, he always represents the group, he managed to gave us so much contents when we all miss the group but now... — bria 💫 (@erixexo9) May 3, 2023

This is pure sabotage of EXO from sk military cuz how they change the rules and announce that kai will go within a week when there are still 93 liner idols who still haven't gone ??!!! — 𝐄𝐗𝓞-𝐋 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫🍑 (@erideul_exo) May 3, 2023

Kai is going to enlist while he’s 94 liner, and what about idols who are older than him? why they haven’t enlist yet?? the rules change ‘suddenly’ when it comes to exo or what?? — Em An‏꩜ (@Eman992030) May 3, 2023

SM Entertainment announces Kai’s military enlistment

SM Entertainment, which represents EXO and its members, revealed in their statement that Kai will be enlisting in the military. They also added in their statement that Kai was previously preparing for the EXO's comeback that was announced for the summer. Though his plans have been changed. The statement ended with an optimistic note, saying that further details about EXO’s upcoming albums will be shared in due time.