EXO Kai, Baekhyun Tease Comeback With New Song After Band's Hiatus

K-pop group EXO recently organised their 11th anniversary fan meet at KSPO dome in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday (April 8). In addition to performing their evergreen hits like Love Shot, Wolf, Love Me Right, the group also debuted a brand new song at the fan meeting. EXO took the stage in white shirts and denim jeans to perform this melodious song, whose title hasn’t been revealed yet.

EXO members also revealed that they will begin filming the music video for their upcoming album at the end of April and that they will soon be making a triumphant comeback to the stage. The group also disclosed that, this time, there will be three music videos to go along with their next album.

OH MY GOD EXO NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/jRbN1xWygl — 큐티/백현 (@qtpiebyunbaek) April 8, 2023

More about EXO

The K-pop group EXO consists of 9 members. They are Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun. They debuted in 2012 under SM Entertainment. The boy band initially introduced 12 members as part of the group but the Chinese members Kris, Luhan, and Tao departed the group individually amid legal battles with the label in 2014 and 2015. In 2020 the group went on a hiatus due to multiple members enlisting for their mandatory military service. In the meantime, other members focused on their solo activities.

The last group album by EXO was released in the year 2021 titled Dont’t Fight The Feeling. Following that Chanyeol and Baekhyun enlisted in the military. While Chanyeol completed his service in September last year, Baekhyun was discharged in February 2023. Now, EXO is all ready to make their full group album comeback later this year.