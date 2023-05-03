EXO Kai To Enlist In Korean Military Ahead Of Band's Anticipated Comeback

Korean boy band EXO will be one member short for a while as singer Kai has decided to enlist in the military this month. The rather sudden announcement, was made by their managing company SM Entertainment. The date for Kai's military enlistment is May 11.

SM Entertainment's official statement

SM Entertainment, in their statement, revealed that though Kai had been preparing for EXO's scheduled comeback in full swing, he has now decided to enlist in the military. The reason behind this sudden decision was certain changes in the law regarding military enlistment. Kai's sudden decision to enlist in the military came after these changes. The statement also revealed how Kai wishes his departure to be a private affair and hence the time and date will not be shared with the fans. The statement also promised to soon share details of EXO's new album which already stands confirmed.



The statement reads, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker. To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be canceled. We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed. Thank you."

More on EXO

Korean boy band EXO made their debut in 2012, after being formed by SM Entertainment in 2011. The band initially debuted with 12 members split in to EXO-K and EXO-M. After the departure of three members owing to legal issues with the managing company, the group, now with nine members, began performing as one unit. Besides being an active part of the band, members Xiumin, Suho, Lae, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, Kai and Sehun also have dedicated solo careers in music and showbiz.