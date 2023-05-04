EXO Kai Receives Mandatory Service Summon; Shocked Fans Approach Military Logistics

EXO singer Kai has been enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service from May 11. The news came as a shock to many K-pop fans as the K-Pop idol wasn't expecting his enlisting. His fans reached out to the South Korea's military service laws logistics. Soon after, a representative from the Military Manpower Administration came forward to shed light on the issue.

The representative gave a statement to a Korean news portal. The rep stated, "Typically, those who receive a military service summon letter can request to postpone the date of their enlistment a total of 5 times within a period of 2-years after receiving the summon. There are many reasons which are acceptable for a postponement request, including 'miscellaneous', but this reason can only be use twice as a part of the 5 total requests permitted." The person indicated that the K-pop idol has already postponed his enlistment five times and therefore has no choice but to abide by the law.

EXO Kai's agency releases official statement about his enlistment

SM Entertainment announced Jong-in's military enlistment on May 3. The official statement by the agency read, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker."

They further added, "To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be cancelled. We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed. Thank you."

After the statement was released by SM Entertainment, Kai went live to express his feelings. He said that he was not aware of these recent changes and felt overwhelmed as he was preparing for a comeback with his group. However, Kim Jong-in aka Kai promised that he will return and perform again for his fans.