EXO's Kai Sheds Tears During Livestream After His Sudden Military Enlistment

EXO member Kai will enlist for his mandatory South Korean military service on May 11. Soon after Kai's agency made the announcement, the K-pop idol went live and talked about his sudden military enlistment. The singer even cried during his livestream as he had planned a lot for his fans.

Kai revealed during social media live that he had just discovered his military enlistment. The Korean singer said that he had prepared a lot for his fans but now he will not be able to showcase any of that. However, he said that he will show his performance once he will return from the military. He said, "Today is the first day of me finding out about it as well, so please be understanding. I’ll smile from tomorrow onwards." Check the posts below.

Kai is crying😭😭we will always be with you. KAI WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU ❣️❣️ pls be back healthy. we will be here for u @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/VWASncTaIC — EXOPublicity (SLOW) (@EXOPublicity) May 3, 2023

Kai wiped his tears and said I’m not crying..I worked hard right? pic.twitter.com/sxe2DbH3Bt — EXOBreakingNews ( Read Bio )(҂-̀_-́) (⇀‸↼‶):- (@EXOBreakingNews) May 3, 2023

EXO Kai's agency announces his military enlistment

SM Entertainment announced EXO Kai's military enlistment yesterday. The official statement read, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker."

They further added, "To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be cancelled. We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed. Thank you."