Fired From His Job, Angry Employee Rams Ex-Boss' Ferrari With A Truck

In an unfortunate incident, an employer who runs a truck/logistics company in Chicago faced an act of extreme vandalism, perpetrated in response to the business owner's decision to fire one of his drivers. Taking out his frustration on his boss after being fired from his job, the disgruntled employee reportedly rammed his Volvo truck into his boss' white Ferrari GTC4Lusso.

Disgruntled employee takes revenge

According to news portal CarBuzz, the images of the Ferrari were first shared on Reddit, an American social news aggregator. The user who shared the images alleged the event as an act of "extreme vandalism", and added that it happened after he decided not to pay the truck driver and fire him from his job.

It was reported on the website, that the driver tried to amicably sort out differences and have his dues paid by the trucking company. After repeated failed attempts, the trucker apparently asked the owner whether the Ferrari parked outside was his car, and when the trucker confirmed that it was, he was quoted as saying, 'Now you'll see what happens when you mess with me.' And moments later, the truck rammed into the Ferrari, completely wrecking the bonnet.

Truck vs Ferrari

The photos, having been shared on Reddit first have now been picked up by several news portals and circulated widely, however, one thing remains contested - the reason behind the employer's ire that led to him firing him and also holding back his salary.

While several unconfirmed accounts exist, such as ones accusing the driver being accused of poor conduct and performance, the two most popular backstories are:

1) The truck driver allegedly unhappy with having to take a drug test, complained to the owner, leading into an argument and then the owner firing him later.

2) The second story is that the driver was slighted over not being given a new truck as promised to him, prompting him to take out of angst on his boss' white Ferrari.

Whatever the case may be, the only sight sorrier than the beat-up Ferrari is perhaps the owner's reaction in the situation. Going by the extensive damage the V12-engine sportscar has taken, it'll probably beyond repair.

