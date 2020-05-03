TikTok Video Of Cat Staring At Blank Spot Goes Viral, Netizens Dish Out Hilarious Reasons

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus since major cities are under lockdown, millions of people confined to their homes and it has given birth to unique challenges and heartwarming videos involving their furry pets for entertainment. A cat’s “dear diary challenge” revealing what it thinks while staring at a blank spot narrated by a TikTok user has been taking the internet by the storm. The user listed the ‘suffering’ of the cat who looks at the food bowl that seems to have almost finished, but the animal’s “look” towards the end has specifically left the netizens hysterical. The serious expression of the cat made it look like the cat was “actually upset about the suffering” of having no more food.

‘That’s what all cats think’

The short video has been liked by over 1.6 million people on TikTok with over eight thousand comments. Not only are the internet users agreeing that “that’s what all cats think”, but others also shared a laugh over “that look at the end” by the cat. While one user warned that the animal is planning a “murder”, another user called the cat “dramatic”.

Meanwhile, another cat video that had taken the internet by storm was witnessed in a hospital in Istanbul when a cat walked in while carrying its sick kitten in its mouth for treatment. The pictures of the cat and the baby kitten has been shared on various social media platforms. In a series of adorable, heart touching photos, the cat can be seen carrying the kitten in its mouth and looking for medics to help her out.

Yavrusu biraz haylaz biri, annesi bulduğu yerde kapıp götürüyor pic.twitter.com/GYvBXt3UQz — Merve Özcan (@ozcanmerveee) April 27, 2020

