Mike Tyson’s Classic Car Collection Ft Rolls-Royce, Ferrari And Mercedes-Benz

‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ Mike Tyson was fortunate to amass a reported net worth of a reported $200 million from his illustrious boxing career before blowing all of it and declaring bankruptcy in 2003. Mike Tyson led a splendid lifestyle which included luxurious mansions, domesticating wild animals, and the Mike Tyson car collection was another possession that grabbed everyone’s attention. Before losing it all, Mike Tyson flaunted a lavish lifestyle and the former world heavyweight champion was never hesitant to flaunt his deep pockets. The Mike Tyson car collection included a number of premium vehicles and Tyson drove some of the most luxurious cars in the world during his prime. Here’s a look at the Mike Tyson car collection.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Boxing Return: Trainer Claims Former Champion Needs 6 Months Of Training To Fight Anyone

Mike Tyson boxing return: A look at Mike Tyson car collection

Mike Tyson car collection: Mike Tyson Rolls-Royce

Tyson treated himself to a luxurious Rolls-Royce after thrashing James Smith in 1986 for the WBA Heavyweight title. According to reports, Mike Tyson walked straight into a showroom and purchased a Rolls-Royce back then. He repeated the same act after defeating Tony Tucker for the IBF title in 1987. Mike Tyson celebrated his victory by purchasing a Rolls-Royce Corniche which cost him around $ 1,61,843.25. The Mike Tyson car collection flaunted those Rolls-Royce models while he was knocking out veterans inside the ring.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Boxing Return: Mike Tyson Receives $1 Million Offer To Face Ex-rugby Player Sonny Bills Williams: Report

Mike Tyson car collection: Mike Tyson Ferrari

Coming out of a three-year spell in prison on charges of rape, Mike Tyson regained his WBC Heavyweight title from Frank Bruno in 1995. After notching a heavy payday, the Mike Tyson car collection welcomed a Ferrari F50 and 456 GT Spyder. The Mike Tyson Ferrari purchase caught everyone's attention at that time and headlines were flooded with Mike Tyson Ferrari stories. However, as per reports, Mike Tyson crashed the Ferrari into a convenience store which ultimately led to another arrest. The Mike Tyson Ferrari was no longer found in Tyson's garage after the crash.

Mike Tyson car collection: Mike Tyson Mercedez

After a stunning defeat against Buster Douglas in 1990, Mike Tyson cheered himself up with a Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 560SL. As per reports, Tupac Shakur inspired Tyson and helped him add the model into the Mike Tyson car collection. The lavish Mercedes-Benz Sl-Class 560SL was considered to be one of Tyson’s favourite cars.

Mike Tyson boxing return: A look at his training

Also Read | Mike Tyson Boxing Return Evander Holyfield confirms his return after Mike Tyson Boxing return:

Also Read | Mike Tyson Boxing Return: After Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Hints At Boxing Comeback With Cryptic Instagram Post

Image courtesy: Hotcars official website