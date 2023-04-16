GOT7 Jinyoung, BamBam, Jay B, Yugyeom, Youngjae Reunite 1 Year After Album Release

K-pop group GOT7 members Jinyoung, Jay B, Yugyeom, Youngjae, and BamBam reunited in viral photos, almost a year after their last album release. The boy band released their self-titled album on May 23 last year and have been busy working on solo projects ever since. On Sunday (April 16), BamBam took to his Instagram handle to share the group picture and wrote DRUNK7 in its caption hinting at their inebriated state.

Apart from the members featured in the photo, he also tagged Mark Tuan and Jackson Wang. The two are American and Chinese natives respectively and were not in South Korea at the time of the GOT7 meet up. In the image, Jinyoung was dressed in a orange hoodie, while rest of the members twinned in black as they posed for the camera. See the post about the GOT7 reunion here.

GOT7 and their solo projects

GOT7 left their previous label JYP Entertainment in 2021 and have been focusing on their solo careers. The group came back with the album GOT7 and have been doing well in their solo careers. While Jay B is currently enlisted in the military as a public service work personnel, Jinyoung is expected to start his service soon.

BamBam recently released his third solo album Sour & Sweet. Youngjae also came out with a digital single titled Errr day. Yugyeom concluded his world tour with AOMG and also performed at the Waterbomb festival in Thailand alongside Bambam. Mark recently published his digital single Carry Me Out and will soon start the Asian leg of his music tour. Jackson Wang, on the other hand, is all set to perform at Coachella 2023 for the second time. He will be one of the performers in the coming days at the music festival.