GOT7 Jinyoung Military Enlistment: Jay B, Yugyeom, BamBam Bid Emotional Farewell

GOT7 Jinyoung enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service today (May 8). The actor’s label, BH Entertainment, announced that he will be receiving his basic military training upon his joining. Later, he will be serve as an active duty soldier.

The group’s other members, Jay B and Yugyeom came together to send off Jinyoung to the military. Yugyeom shared the image on his Instagram story and wrote, “@JINYOUNG Take care of your health, go and come back safely.” In the photo, Jinyoung can be seen in a black jacket and denim jeans. Yugyeom is hugging the Cotton Candy singer, while Jay B is standing beside them in a black leather jacket and jeans.

Even though BamBam was not physically present to bid goodbye to Jinyoung. The rapper shared a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle. BamBam wrote, “Jinyoung hyung, healthily go and come back. I may not know if you’ll be able to see this, but GOT7 and ahgases will be waiting for our JJ Project.”

진영형 건강하게 잘 다녀와

이글을 볼지 모르겠지만

우리 갓세븐이랑 아가새

우리 JJ project 잘 기다리고있을게💚@JINYOUNG — BamBam (@BamBam1A) May 8, 2023

Jinyoung's note on his military enlistment

Earlier, following the announcement of his military enlistment, Jinyoung had shared a note on his Instagram stories comforting his fans. The singer-actor said, “Hello, everyone. I'm Park Jinyoung. It's gotten a lot warmer. Are you all doing well? You were surprised to hear about my enlistment, right? I will join the military on May 8th to fulfill my national defense obligations, as disclosed. I'm sure everyone is worried, but I think I've gotten calmer and more reliable after meeting you. So, thinking about you, I promise to be healthy, experience many things, and come back as a better person. See you soon. Thank you always and I love you.” On the work front, Jinyoung released his solo album titled Chapter 0: WITH at the beginning of this year and later held a global fan concert for the 10th anniversary of his debut. The actor recently wrapped up the filming of his upcoming drama The Witch.