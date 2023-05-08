GOT7 Member Jinyoung Enlists For His Mandatory South Korean Military Service

GOT7 member Jinyoung has enlisted for his mandatory South Korean military service today (May 8). Upon his joining, he will be receiving his basic military training. Jinyoung is the second member of his boy band to enlist in the army. Jay B was the first member of GOT7 to enlist and he is currently completing his duty as a social worker.

The K-pop idol's agency BH Entertainment released a statement earlier regarding his military enlistment. They stated, "Actor Park Jinyoung will fulfill his duty to his country and enlist into basic military training on May 8 (Monday). There will be no separate official event and we ask for your understanding as he will be arriving in private for the safety and in consideration of the other families and their loved ones. We kindly ask that fans of Jinyoung refrain from visiting the site as this is a private occasion for many families. As always, thank you very much for your support as Jinyoung fulfills his duties in the military and returns happy and in good health."

Fans were quick to react to the news and one of them penned the sweetest note for GOT7 Jinyoung in the comments section. The fan wrote, "As Jinyoung begins his military training, we want him to know how much he means to us. His talent, kindness, and passion have touched our hearts and inspired us in so many ways. We are proud of him for dedicating himself to serving his country and we will always stand by his side. Though we will miss his smile, his voice, and his presence, we know that his spirit will remain with us. We will eagerly await his safe return in 1 and a half years, ready to embrace him and continue supporting him in all his endeavors. Jinyoung, you are not alone. We are here for you, always. Our love for you will only grow stronger during this time."

About Jinyoung from GOT7

Jinyoung made his debut in the South Korean band GOT7 back in 2014. After rising to fame, he received offers from K-dramas including Yumi's Cells and The Devil Judge. He made his debut as a solo artist with the album titled Chapter 0.