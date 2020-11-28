Halima Aden Backs Out Of Runway Shows Over Conflict Regarding Religious Views

Halima Aden, the world's first high-profile Hijab wearing model, has made the decision of quitting the profession of runway modelling as many of the beliefs held in the fashion industry go against her belief systems. Aden, 23, announced the same through her Instagram handle. In the post that can be seen below, one can see that Aden has specified the exact reasons for her taking herself off the ramp spotlight. One can also read that Aden is remorseful and regretful for accepting some of the projects in the past.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Appointed As British Fashion Council’s Ambassador For Positive Change

Here are some of Halima Aden's photos

Also Read: Gucci, Gus Van Sant Challenge Fashion Cycle With Film Collab

In a series of now-deleted Instagram story posts, the 23-year-old Hijab wearing model spoke about how the fashion ramp was the place where all the bad energy came from. In the posts in question, Aden recounted the numerous times she had to miss prayers or any of her religious activities due to a project. While she was looking back, she also recounted the numerous times when she wore denim on her head or wrapped the hijab around her head in a way through which she felt that she was betraying her religion and its beliefs. The now 23-year-old model said that she can’t blame anybody but herself for picking up those projects, but however, she does blame the fashion industry for not having enough Muslim stylists who understand the uniquely personal importance that a Hijab holds for everybody who wears it.

Also Read: Brazil Fashion Shows Highlight Affirmative Action

Some of Halima Aden's concluding statements:

In the now-deleted Halima Aden's photos, she even said that if tomorrow, she gets even as much as 10 million dollars for a project that makes her compromise on her religious beliefs, she will not take it. Aden said that she now finally understands what she did wrong in her journey as a hijabi and it seems like the 23-year-old model will set out to make as many wrongs as possible into rights. One of the concluding statements made by Aden in her Instagram posts was that even though it seemed that she was taking a stand for herself and her religious beliefs, the scope was much wider than that. Aden mentioned that she was taking a stand for anyone who lost their soul to the fashion industry.

Also Read: Was Dheeraj Dhoopar A Fashion Designer Before Becoming An Actor? Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.