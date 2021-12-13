Harnaaz Sandhu Feels 'out Of This World' As Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta Extend Support To Her

Harnaaz Sandhu bagged the Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant after 21 years, as Lara Dutta had won the title for India back in 2000. Several celebrities from the Bollywood film industry took to social media to congratulate the youngster on her achievement. Sandhu mentioned that she feels 'out of this world' as women like Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, whom she has been inspired by, are now supporting her.

Harnaaz Sandhu feels 'out of this world' as Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta support her

According to ANI, Miss Universe 2021 expressed her joy about being supported by the former Miss Universe winners, Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen. She mentioned she was now 'one of them' and will now take on the responsibility of inspiring others. She called it an 'unbelievable moment' as she said, "It feels out of this world because women like Sushmita Sen & Lara Dutta who inspired me throughout my journey, are supporting me. I'm now one of them&I'll inspire the people."

It feels out of this world because women like Sushmita Sen & Lara Dutta who inspired me throughout my journey, are supporting me. I'm now one of them&I'll inspire the people. It's an unbelievable moment for me: #MissUniverse2021 Harnaaz Sandhu to ANI



(Pic: Miss Universe Twitter) pic.twitter.com/oihcYCUihK — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Sushmita Sen earlier headed to Instagram and posted a picture of Harnaaz Sandhu with the crown and congratulated her. She also penned down how proud she was of her and thanked her for 'representing India so beautifully'. She also gave her regards to her mother and family in a heartwarming note on social media. She wrote, "Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 👏😍🤗 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21-year-old 😁, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!!"

Lara Dutta also shared a picture of Harnaaz Sandhu and wished her a 'glorious reign' as she congratulated her on her special day. She also recalled a conversation that the two had the day prior to the finale and wrote, "when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that ‘it will be worth it’!! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more!! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and JUST KNEW, you were born for this!!" She also mentioned that Harnaaz Sandhu was born in the years when she (Lara) won the Miss Universe pageant and wrote, "You were born in the year I won Miss Universe!!! 😅. That’s how long we’ve waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India!! Perhaps, it was destined!! 🤗. I know what lies in store for you, and I wish you a glorious reign!! May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now, is your oyster- OUR STAR."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03, @sushmitasen47, @larabhupathi