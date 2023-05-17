Helen Mirren Reveals If She Carried 'worth It' Accessory At Cannes To Support Amber Heard

Helen Mirren has recently spoken up about not having sent any 'secret message' in support of Amber Heard at the Cannes red carpet. This came after Mirren's red carpet accessory - a fan featuring '#WORTHIT', was misconstrued as the veteran actress showing solidarity to Heard as she walked the red carpet for Johnny Depp's comeback film Jeanne du Barry. Mirren has since clarified how the intention behind carrying the fan was actually much more innocuous.

Helen Mirren's controversial fan

Helen Mirren turned heads on day 1 of Cannes as she walked down the red carpet for Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry, which opened the festival. Mirren's standout look made headlines for reasons other than her sartorial choices. The Shazam 2 actress was seen carrying a traditional hand-fan in beige, with '#WORTHIT' featured across it. Many saw this as a silent form of support for Amber Heard. For context, Heard and Depp were involved in a much-publicised defamation trial which the former lost to the latter. A hashtag created at the time of the trial to support heard was '#AmberIsWorthIt'. Mirren's fan was interpreted as a gesture of silent support for Heard as the former walked the red carpet for Depp's 'comeback' film.

Helen Mirren clarifies

Helen Mirren has since promptly clarified her stance on the conjecture taking place about her 'WORTH IT' fan. Speaking with Insider, Mirren has shared how how her presence at the red carpet for the Jeanne du Barry premiere, was in lieu of her being a LO'real ambassador. The beauty brand's tagline - 'Because you're worth it' - was the inspiration behind the fan's message, not the Depp-Heard controversy. The actress also went on to reveal that she was in fact feeling hot, which is also why she picked up the fan. Mirren said, "No secret message was intended...I am a L'Oréal ambassador. They are a sponsor of the festival, and quite truthfully, I picked up a fan because I was hot. 'Because You're Worth It' is the official L'Oréal Paris slogan."

It is worth noting that Amber Heard has also been associated with the brand in the past. Mirren and Heard also walked the ramp together for the brand's 2021 Paris Fashion Week show. The premiere for Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry directed by Maiwenn, which is his first film in a long time, kickstarted the 11-day long Cannes 2023 film festival.