Amber Heard Relocates To Spain With Daughter Oonagh Paige, Focuses On Motherhood

Amber Heard, has been in the spotlight recently due to reports of her decision to step away from the film industry. According to sources, the Aquaman star has relocated to Spain along with her young daughter, Oonagh Paige, with the intention of starting a fresh chapter away from the constant scrutiny of the public and media. These reports have now been confirmed by Page Six, revealing that Amber Heard and her daughter have settled in Madrid, Spain, and were recently seen together in a public outing.

Having bid farewell to Hollywood, the devoted mother is now fully focused on taking care of her 2-year-old daughter. As reported by Page Six, Amber Heard was recently spotted in a Madrid park, engaged in mommy duties alongside Oonagh Paige. In the photographs shared by Page Six, Oonagh is seen wearing white and blue striped dungaree shorts, paired with a baby pink t-shirt and matching sneakers. Amber Heard, on the other hand, chose a black crop top and matching leggings as her attire, completing the look with black sneakers, a light blue tote bag, sunglasses, and a smartwatch.

Friend Revealed why Amber Heard moved to Spain

The decision to step away from the film industry and move to Spain was influenced by Amber Heard’s ex-husband Jonny Depp, winning a defamation trial against her. In an interview with Dailymail, a friend of Amber Heard shed light on her motives, stating, “She’s fluent in Spanish and is content there, raising her daughter away from all the commotion”. The friend further added, “I don’t believe she is in a rush to return to work or to Hollywood, but she may eventually come back when the time is right and for the right project”, implying that the actress might make a comeback in the film industry when she feels ready.

Aquaman star Amber Heard’s decision to quit Hollywood has caused quite a stir, with many of her fans speculating on her future plans. However, it seems that the actress is content with her decision and is enjoying her time in Madrid with her daughter. As for her future plans, only time will tell what lies ahead of Amber Heard, but for now, she seems to be taking things one day at a time.