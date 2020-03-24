The Debate
Is Juanpa Zurita Related To Humberto Zurita?

Rest of the World

There ia a lot of confusion between people regarding is Juanpa Zurita related to Humberto Zurita. Read more to get all the facts right about them.

is juanpa zurita related to humberto zurita

There have been rumours about Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita being related to each other. The rumour started doing the rounds because both Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita have the same surname. They both belong to Mexico. So, is Juanpa Zurita related to Humberto Zurita?

Are Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita related?

The answer to the question - is Juanpa Zurita related to Humberto Zurita - is no, they are not related to each other. Juanpa Zurita is a Mexican vlogger and a comedian who got popularity through the Vine app. He also uploads funny content on YouTube. Juanpa Zurita's parents are Teresa Arellano and Fernando Martínez Zurita.

As for Humberto Zurita, he is a Mexican actor. He has 10 siblings. One of his siblings Teresa shares her name with Juanpa Zurita's mother.

To clear the confusion, Teresa Arellano and Teresa Zurita are two different persons. In fact, many people even thought that Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita are related.

ALSO READ | This TikTok Trend Requires Pet Owners To Playfully Scare Their Dogs; Watch

Genaro Lozano's confusion in the same matter

Popular political scientist Genaro Lozano had also tweeted about the matter. He also mentioned in the tweet that he thought that Juanpa Zurita was the son of Humberto Zurita. Few people replied to the comment and said that they also thought that Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita are related but later came to know that they just have a similar surname and they are Mexicans.  Check out the tweet here.

ALSO READ | New Mexico To Order ‘non-essential Businesses’ To Close

People react

This tweet roughly translates to: When your mother believes that Juanpa Zurita is the son of Humberto Zurita.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Show Their Style In A TikTok Dance Video; Watch Here

This tweet roughly translates to: Is Juanpa Zurita the son of Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita?

ALSO READ | Bermuda Island To Experience Category 3 Storm Named Hurricane Humberto

This tweet roughly translates to: You confirm that you are old when you think that Juanpa Zurita is the son of Humberto Zurita.

This tweet roughly translates to: Question would be: How is Juanpa Zurita related to Humberto Zurita?

 

 

