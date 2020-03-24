There have been rumours about Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita being related to each other. The rumour started doing the rounds because both Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita have the same surname. They both belong to Mexico. So, is Juanpa Zurita related to Humberto Zurita?

Are Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita related?

The answer to the question - is Juanpa Zurita related to Humberto Zurita - is no, they are not related to each other. Juanpa Zurita is a Mexican vlogger and a comedian who got popularity through the Vine app. He also uploads funny content on YouTube. Juanpa Zurita's parents are Teresa Arellano and Fernando Martínez Zurita.

As for Humberto Zurita, he is a Mexican actor. He has 10 siblings. One of his siblings Teresa shares her name with Juanpa Zurita's mother.

To clear the confusion, Teresa Arellano and Teresa Zurita are two different persons. In fact, many people even thought that Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita are related.

Genaro Lozano's confusion in the same matter

Popular political scientist Genaro Lozano had also tweeted about the matter. He also mentioned in the tweet that he thought that Juanpa Zurita was the son of Humberto Zurita. Few people replied to the comment and said that they also thought that Juanpa Zurita and Humberto Zurita are related but later came to know that they just have a similar surname and they are Mexicans. Check out the tweet here.

Yo pensaba que Juanpa Zurita era hijo de Humberto Zurita y la Bach! — Genaro Lozano (@genarolozano) February 7, 2018

People react

Fav si tu mamá cree que Juanpa Zurita es hijo de Humberto Zurita — αкღ (@annelkury_) March 3, 2019

This tweet roughly translates to: When your mother believes that Juanpa Zurita is the son of Humberto Zurita.

@franco_esca @andradebryan Juanpa Zurita si es hijo de Christian Bach y Humberto Zurita. — conchis (@Ileaniux83) November 13, 2019

This tweet roughly translates to: Is Juanpa Zurita the son of Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita?

Confirmas que ya eres viejo cuando piensas que el Juanpa Zurita es hijo de Humberto Zurita. — ♡ Andy Quintanilla (@AndyPeanuts) January 30, 2018

This tweet roughly translates to: You confirm that you are old when you think that Juanpa Zurita is the son of Humberto Zurita.

Pregunta Sería: ¿Qué parentesco tiene Juanpa Zurita con Humberto Zurita? — Pam (@pamelitha753) June 25, 2018

This tweet roughly translates to: Question would be: How is Juanpa Zurita related to Humberto Zurita?

