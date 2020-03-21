This TikTok Trend Requires Pet Owners To Playfully Scare Their Dogs; Watch

The internet has come up with yet another trend involving pets and this time it is about playfully scaring the pooches. According to reports, the trend was started by a TikTok user Ariadna Ricciari, who used the trick on a man following with netizens took the cue and started doing it on dogs.

In the video shared by Ariadna, she can be seen with her hair in front of her face and standing in a ghost-like position to scare a man while a piece of music plays in the background. TikTokers didn't take much time to realise the potential of the skit into becoming a trend and started sharing their own videos performing the same trick with a dog. TikTok is now flooded with a lot of similar videos and the trend is taking roots in the different parts of the world with people sharing their own versions of it.

The viral trend

A few days ago another bizarre trend was going viral on TikTok where riders were pretending to have a fake conversation over the phone in order to avoid uncomfortable cab situations. The challenge proved helpful to many teenagers who used it to overcome the uncomfort during their cab rides. Soon after the trend hit the internet many users posted videos of themselves imitating a false conversation. Many users also posted demo videos and asked people to save it and use it during their cab rides. Many other users urged people to make more videos in different accents and languages to help teenagers across boundaries.

