Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Show Their Style In A TikTok Dance Video; Watch Here

Pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are among the many celebrities who have currently locked themselves in their homes amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The singer has been regularly posting on social media to keep his fans updated. However, in the latest video that Justin Bieber shared, the couple is seen trying their hands at making a dance video.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin make a TikTok dance video

Recently, Justin Beiber took to social media to share a dance video that he made with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The couple is seen bursting into numerous moves as they dance to ZaeHD & CEO’s Cookie Shop. Justin Beiber even added the ‘Level Up’ filter on the video. The video starts with the singer hitting the record button shortly before joining his wife.

The pop singer is seen rapping to the tunes all along in the video while dancing as well. However, this is one of the few times that fans have seen Hailey Balwin break into a dance. The couple looked like they were having fun as they synced their steps together.

Check out Justin Beiber's video here:

The video has been shot from their sprawling mansion on the outskirts of Toronto in Canada. Justin Bieber donned a blue hoodie. On the other hand, Hailey Baldwin looks mesmerising in a grey crop top.

Most fans have known Justin Bieber to be quite the dancer for most of his career. However, a lot of people do not know that Hailey Baldwin is a dancer as well. She is very interested in it and reportedly wanted to become a professional dancer. Although she opted to become a model instead, fans will be delighted to see more such videos of Baldwin dancing.

