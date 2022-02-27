'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' Star Seo Ye Ji Issues An Apology Ahead Of New Drama; Here's Why

South Korean actor Seo Ye Ji, who enjoyed global fame after the massive success of the Netflix drama It's Okay Not To Be Okay, issued an apology ahead of her new drama. The new drama titled Eve will also feature notable actors like Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun, and Lee Sang Yeob and will revolve around a 2 trillion won (around $1.7 billion) divorce lawsuit. The script reading of the new highly-anticipated drama was held recently where fans got to witness a glimpse into the cast's chemistry.

While many fans await the new drama because of its interesting cast and concept, a few were curious to see Seo Ye Ji making a comeback 10 months after the massive controversy involving actor Kim Jung Hyun. Check out why Seo Ye Ji apologized ahead of her new drama.

Seo Ye Ji issues an apology over Kim Jung Hyun controversy

As per a report from Soompi, the 31-year-old actor issued a statement on February 27 beginning with, ''First, I sincerely apologize for the fact that I’m conveying my feelings so late through these written words,'' The It's Okay Not To Be Okay actor revealed that she has been reflecting on herself after the scandal broke out and witnessing 'many things that have been said about me'. She apologized for the controversy by writing,

''I would like to sincerely apologize for making many people uncomfortable due to my shortcomings. Once again, I sincerely bow my head and apologize for the fact that I have disappointed you greatly,'' she continued, ''All of this stemmed from my immaturity, and I will work hard to behave more carefully in the future and show you a more mature version of myself.''

For the unversed, in April 2021, a South Korean outlet Dispatch released a series of text messages between Seo Ye Jin and then-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun at the time of the latter's filming for the drama TIME. Ye Jin was later accused of being the reason behind Jyun Hyun's bad behaviors on the sets of the show and with co-star Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun.

Moreover, she was also accused of demanding a change in the script to remove scenes where the leads would have physical contact. Following the controversy, Ye Jin's managing company Gold Medalist issued a statement refuting the claims by Dispatch. They also denied the actor's involvement in the drama.

Image: Instagram/@only_seoyeji