Jennie's Hello Kitty Bandaid Is A Gift From Jisoo? BLINKs Have A Theory

Ahead of the Born Pink concert in Malaysia, BLACKPINK singer-rapper Jennie sustained a minor injury on her face while exercising. However, the rapper did not shy away and attended the Paris Fashion Week with a bandaid under her eye. Soon after this, her bandage became a fashion statement of sorts. During BLACKPINK's Jakarta concert, BLINKS noticed Jennie flaunting a Hello Kitty bandaid.

As the little detail on the singer's face stood out at the Born Pink Jakarta concert, her eagle-eyed fans began to inspect as to why Jennie changed her flesh-toned bandaid into the Hello Kitty one. Then, after a while of speculations, BLINKs came to a conclusion that only Jisoo could have gifted the bandaid. Jennie is well-known for obsessing over Hello Kitty.

This fan theory was pushed further during the Born Pink concert. During the show, Jisoo reached out to Jennie and slightly poked her bandaid. The BLACKPINK singer then pointed at herself after touching Jennie's under-eye bandaid, making BLINKS believe that she was the one who gave it to her. Not just in Jakarta, but Jennie was also seen wearing a Hello Kitty bandaid during their concert in Kaohsiung city in Taiwan.

jisoo poking jennie's hello kitty band-aid and then pointing at herself cause she gave it to her?? 😭😭 that's so cute 🥺pic.twitter.com/4nJHiop8KG — esa🌹 (@jensoocrumbs_) March 11, 2023

Jennie assures fans after injury

BLACKPINK rapper Jennie reassured BLINKS after getting injured under her eye and wrote on Weverse, "It’s nothing, but I post[ed] it first in case you get surprised. I was taking care of my health during the break, eating well, and sleeping well, but I tripped a little while exercising and fell down, so I got a bit of a scar on my face."

She further wrote, "I wanted to get better soon so I don’t worry about BLINK, but it’s still healing, so I think I’m going to wear a bandage on my face for a while. Please understand if I sound silly. I need to show you a good performance, but I’m sorry for being like this, everyone. I’ll get better soon, so don’t worry and see you soon."