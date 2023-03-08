Jimin Reveals Why All BTS Members Did Not Meet Jin At Military Camp

BTS member Jimin recently did a livestream on Weverse and opened up on his meeting the group's eldest member Jin, who is currently enlisted in mandatory military service. The singer revealed that Jin had lost his appetite but is okay now.

According to a fan’s translation, Jimin said, “I went to (meet) Jin Hyung. I’ve been in touch since 2 weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I’m still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days off after the shoot. I got a break because it was the weekend. J-Hope, had a day off too. So, we went together. He (Jin) ate really well. Hyung (Jin) likes food, but the amount is less than before. (But) I feel like he (his appetite) is back. We were eating together, and he ate really well.”

“He told me that he wanted to eat mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He has gotten stronger. His face is the same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well (in the army). I thought he was cool. Right! He is our Hyung! He is alive! It was really nice to see him. 'I wanted to see you'. He asked me to let you know. He misses you (ARMY),” he added.

BTS Jimin shares picture with Jin and J-Hope

Earlier, Jin shared a photo from his meeting with Jimin and J-hope on his Instagram handle. In the image, Jimin sported a black sweatshirt, beanie and jeans, while J-Hope looked smart in a beige fur jacket as he teamed it with a simple black hoodie, green cap. Jin was dressed in the camouflaged military uniform.

After announcing their hiatus, the boy group began focusing on their individual careers. On the work front, Jimin is gearing up for his solo album launch. There are six english language tracks on the album, which will be released on March 17.