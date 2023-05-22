K-Pop Star Sulli's Short Film Persona: Sulli To Release Posthumously In June

The K-Pop star Sulli, who died by suicide in October 2019, will now have her short documentary titled Persona: Sulli released on in June. The film will be the second season of 2019 Persona, which featured Korean singer-actor IU. It is expected to be released on the streaming platform, Netflix.

Sulli is the lead in Persona 2, and like the original series, five directors were slated to make the short-form films. However, production was put on hold with just 1 episode filmed, after Sulli passed away in 2019. A Netflix official told Daily Sports, "Persona 2 is a work produced by Mystic Story and is currently under an overall discussion whether to release it for streaming on Netflix and the final release date." Another source related to Mystic Story added, "We are currently discussing the release schedule of Persona 2 with Netflix, more details will be released in the future."

‘persona: sulli’ will be released on netflix on june 16th



it is a special episode of the “persona” anthology series starring sulli, and an in-depth interview she gave in 2019. pic.twitter.com/PQsOBZ34TF — 𐀶 (@boksungi) May 20, 2023

More on Sulli's death

The K-Pop group f(x)'s former member Sulli, whose true name is Choi Jin-ri, died by suicide in her flat in October 14, 2019. She was 25 at the time of her passing. Previously, she had been candid about her battles with mental illness and tiredness. The singer had also spoken on significant issues like cyberbullying.

The Washington Post had reported that a note was found by the local police officers during the inspection of her apartment, but it was not a suicide note. Whereas, an open notepad was also found in her apartment consisting of Sulli's handwriting where she had penned down her thoughts while inspecting her apartment. The K-Pop star had gone public about her relationship with a rapper which did not sit well with the South Korean perception of a K-Pop idol and her fans. Sulli had then revealed in an Instagram story video that after going public with her relationship, her closest friends left her. She had also admitted upon being fallen apart over the same.