What Happened To Sulli? Death Of The K-Pop Celebrity Explained

It has been a year since the K-Pop star Sulli (Choi Jin-RI) was found dead in her apartment. She was found dead at her home by her manager in the afternoon of October 14, 2019, at 3:20 PM local timing. The death of the K-Pop star was later confirmed to be suicide by the local authority without a suspicion of foul play. The news of her passing had shocked the K-Pop industry and its admirers from around the world.

What happened to Sulli?

Koreaboo had reported that the police in Seongnam Sujeong in Korea had confirmed Sulli's death by suicide on October 14, 2019. Whereas, the local police had also gone on record saying that the CCTV footage of the area around the apartment did not showcase any signs of intrusions. South Korea's Yonhap had reported that Sulli lived alone in her apartment and the evidence pointed towards a suicide.

The Washington Post had reported that a note was found by the local police officers during the inspection of her apartment, but it was not a suicide note. Whereas, an open notepad was also found in her apartment consisting of Sulli's handwriting where she had penned down her thoughts while inspecting her apartment.

A day before her sudden passing, Sulli was seen shooting for an ad film, thus her behaviour before her passing did not hint at her being depressive or distressed. Sulli's body was later moved to a local hospital and the family had then issued a statement via SME Entertainment that they wished to keep all the details about her death and funeral away from the public eye. The K-Pop star had gone public about her relationship with a rapper which did not sit well with the South Korean perception of a K-Pop star and her fans.

The singer had then revealed in an Instagram story video that after going public with her relationship, her closest friends left her. She had also admitted upon being fallen apart over the same.

