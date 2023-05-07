Lee Da Hae And Se7en Tie The Knot In Dreamy Ceremony; Photos Go Viral

Korean actor Lee Da Hae got married to her long time boyfriend and singer Se7en on Saturday (May 6). The pictures from the wedding ceremony surfaced online on the Internet earlier in the day and immediately went viral. The couple can be seen sharing a kiss in one of the viral photos.

Lee Da Hae wore a white, embroidered gown with a long trail for her special day. The groom Se7en looked handsome in a black suit, white shirt and a black bow-tie. The star studded event was attended by BigBang’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, 2NE1’s CL and Dara, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, Donghae, Leeteuk and Heechul. Korean actor Lee Soo-hyuk also marked his presence on the occasion.

Se7en and Da Hae! This is soo beautiful 🥹💗 pic.twitter.com/vchfRlK5Sm — c. (@chinaamrqt) May 6, 2023

Congratulations to one of my favorite Dara's friend Se7en & to my fave MyGirl DaHae💞

*may 3 pogi sa vid and 1 maganda❤️ pic.twitter.com/JDQkYiM0EX — myParkKimSongLove (@damongligaw07) May 6, 2023

Earlier in April, Lee Da Hae shared images from her bridal shower ceremony. In the carousel of pictures, Da-hae could be seen dressed in an all-white ensemble. She also wore a bride-to-be sash around her shoulder and a pretty tiara on her head. The actress posed with her bridesmaids in several pictures, who also wore matching white outfits. The instagram post also gave glimpses of her pet dog, the bridal cake and the decorations of the apartment.

Lee Da Hae-Se7en's work front

Se7en debuted with Just Listen in 2003. Since then, he had also dabbled in acting in his two decade career. He portrayed the lead character in the TV drama Goong S (Palace S) and has acted in four musicals and various commercials. Meanwhile, Da-hae has played parts in a number of well-known TV dramas, such as Good Witch (2018), Chuno (2010), and the 2013 spy film IRIS 2.