Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in Get Married; Korean Stars Seal The Deal With A Kiss

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in officially wed in an elaborate ceremony in Seoul. The South Korean stars have been romantically involved since 2020. They made their relationship official in mid-2021. Always keeping their fans in the loop, the pair also announced their decision to wed in February of this year by revealing their engagement.

A beautiful white wedding

Pictures from the wedding venue at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam have been going viral on social media. The setup boasted a moody atmosphere with all attention being drawn to the couple of the hour. Lee Da-in looked resplendent in an off-shoulder yet conservative princess ball gown with subtle inlay lace work. Her long tulle veil was fastened to her crown with a statement tiara as she kept her hair slick and neat.

Lee Seung-gi looked dapper in a velvet black suit. Pictures of the two walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, being showered with white rose petals coupled with their kiss at the altar have been going viral.

Cake-cutting ceremony

The newly wed pair also cut an extravagant 4-tier cake post their nuptials. Lee Seung-gi changed into a white tuxedo for the event. Lee Da-in also switched it up in a dreamy layered tulle gown, letting her hair down in soft curls. Lee Seung-gi reportedly sang for his newly wed bride as Lee Da-in was seen blushing.

Lee Seung-gi is a popular singer and actor in South Korea. He rose to fame with his songs Because You're My Woman and Will You Marry Me? His plunge into acting boasts of a successful lineup, few of which are A Korean Odyssey, Vagabond and Mouse. Lee Da-in has notably starred in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Alice and My Golden Life to name a few.