Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in Wedding: SEVENTEEN Hoshi, Joshua Hong And More K-stars Attend

Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi tied the knot with actor Lee Da-in in a star-studded ceremony. Several Korean celebrities were in attendance at their April 7 wedding, which saw stars descend to bless the couple on their big day. Pictures from the time are going viral on social media as fans continue to bless the newlywed couple.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in's Seoul wedding ceremony featured several celebrities from the world of music and film. The list includes the likes of Han Hyo Joo, Bae Suzy, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Wook, Jay Park, Kim Nam Gill, Lee Sang Yoon and others. K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s Joshua Hong and Hoshi, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, FT Island’s Lee Hongki and SuperJunior’s Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun also shined at the wedding ceremony. Check out their pictures below.

Some of the star studded guests in the group photo at Lee Seung Gi's wedding ✨️



This literally like the ending group photo at a big award ceremony #LeeSeungGi #LeeDaIn #WeddingDay pic.twitter.com/94LZiO7we3 — ᴅɪɴᴜ #PeakTime (SLOW) (@Seunggimylove) April 7, 2023

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in get married in fairytale setting

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in celebrated their union on April 7. Their wedding took place at Gangnam’s Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel, which is one of the most luxurious hotels in South Korea. However, their dreamy wedding was still an intimate ceremony, with only industry figures and close friends in attendance.

Both Lee Seung gi and Lee Da-in looked like a match made in heaven. While the singer-actor was dressed in a black suit, the actress wore a white wedding gown. They also had a 4-tier cake at the lavish affair. During the cake-cutting ceremony, Lee Seung-gi changed into a white tuxedo. He also serenaded his wife at the function.