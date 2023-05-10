Lucas Quits NCT And WayV, Pens A Heartfelt Note About 'difficult Decision'

Lucas, also known as Wong Yuk-hei, has decided to part ways with the K-pop boy band NCT and WayV (NCT's Chinese sub-unit) to pursue other endeavours. The announcement was made by his agency SM Entertainment. According to the statement, it was a mutual decision between the member and the agency. After this news broke, Lucas took to his Instagram handle to pen a long heartfelt note.

The ex-NCT member wrote, "Hello, this is Lucas. Today, I have an important announcement to share with you. After much deliberation and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV. I sincerely feel sorry for the members, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship. It has been nearly 8 years since I first joined the members, and I am deeply grateful for their care and support. I will cherish these memories and never forget. I hope that the members will remember me as Huang Xuxi, not just Lucas. I genuinely love them and will always support them from the bottom of my heart."

Lucas further added, "It took considerable time for me to reach this decision, and I believe this is the right decision for the good of all. Moving forward, I intend to muster the courage to face the fans who have been waiting for me and to pursue individual endeavors. I believe the best way to repay the fans who support me is by continuing to deliver outstanding performances. I will strive to become a more mature Huang Xuxi and an even better Lucas. Lastly, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and everyone who has continually supported me." Check the post below.

About Lucas

Lucas Wong is a well-known South Korean singer, rapper, and model. He became part of SM Entertainment in 2015 after passing an audition in Hong Kong. In 2018, he was introduced as a member of NCT. Apart from this, he has been featured in TV shows including Real Man 300, Keep Running and Law of the Jungle in Last Indian Ocean.