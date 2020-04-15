Maisie Williams' Birthday: Interesting GOT Trivia About Arya Stark

Maisie Williams is one of the most popular stars today, known for her performance in Game of Thrones. She played the role of Arya Stark in the iconic HBO series. She worked alongside major actors including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Peter Dinklage. Moreover, over time, Maisie Williams grew quite close to her co-stars. She is also best friends with some of them.

Game of Throne's first season premiered in 2011 and it ran till 2019. Fans were left shocked by the show's ending. Masie Williams received numerous awards for her performance in the series. Therefore, on her birthday, we have compiled some of the actor’s interesting facts on the show.

Here are interesting facts about Maisie Williams on GOT

According to reports, Maisie Williams was only 12 years old when she bagged the role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. By the time its last season concluded, the actor was 22 years old. Therefore, Maisie Williams worked for one decade in this award-winning television series.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Maisie Williams revealed that she wanted Arya Stark to kill Cersei. Moreover, she did not care if Arya died with her. She said that even up to the point when Cersei was with Jaime, she thought he was going to whip off his face and reveal that was Arya before they both die. According to Williams, that was what Arya Stark's drive had been in the show.

Maisie Williams described her most intimate scene in Game of Thrones. She revealed that everyone remained respectful and tried not to make her uncomfortable. Moreover, she added that the scene turned out to be “pretty great”.

During the filming of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams was supposed to look more like a man for the role of Arya Stark. Therefore, her chest was flattened for some time. In an interview, she revealed that they would put a strap across her chest to avoid growth, which had started to happen. Revealing her feelings, she said that it felt horrible for six months of the year. Furthermore, she felt ashamed for some time and it affected her self-esteem.

