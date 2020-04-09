'Modern Family' Finale: Will Fans Get A Mitch And Cam Spinoff?

Modern Family has been one of the most successful shows in America. The series is now coming nearing its finale and its fans have already begun to miss the show. The makers of Modern Family, in an interview with an entertainment portal, spoke about the possibility of a potential spinoff series.

Modern Family to get a Mitch and Cam spinoff?

In a recent interview with a news portal, makers of the show Lloyd and Levitan talked about a possible spin-off series once Modern Family ends. Levitan firmly replied with a no. He said that he is aware of certain writers who would like to work on that project. However, according to Levitan, that project is desirous. Lloyd too spoke on this issue and said that they have no such plans of any spin-off happening anytime soon.

Lloyd said that the writers need to go off on a new journey. The makers were later asked about any other spin-off they would like to pursue if not for the Mitch and Cam in Missouri spinoff. Lloyd said that he would like to see what happens to any of the characters on Modern Family. However, they added that for years, they have lived with these characters and therefore the characters have become like family to them. Lloyd added that he might like to see what happens to Phil and Claire; however, he said that he will leave it up to the viewers to imagine what would possibly happen to them. Lloyd further added that he has a few never to be aired episodes in his head. He said that he has got a few ideas which he will leave it all up to probability.

