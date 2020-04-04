'Modern Family' Promises Satisfying End To 11 Season Run, Audience To Have A Role

Makers of the iconic sit-com Modern Family promises a satisfying end to its 11 season run. The audience will also have a role to play in it. Its conception started back in 2009, and the writer-producers Steven Levitan and Christopher settled down with an interesting feature to the show. They decided to make it in a mockumentary style, just like another hit show titled The Office. Read on to know more about how things are coming to an end for Modern Family:

Modern Family is coming to an end

According to reports, Lloyd recalled the time when he saw the first script of Modern Family, he felt that all these things were familiar enough, but at the same time, they were different enough that the team had a shot with this one. Having said this, he went on to say that he did not truly believe in it. He was at a party with one of his friends, where he talked about the script and said that he thinks it is aa good piece of writing, but he can sell it for 10 bucks as he thought it was not leading anywhere special.

Rico Rodriguez, one of the main characters of the show, who played the role of Manny, was seen speaking about his part and impact on the show and was proud of what they made together. He stated that portraying a Latino on the show was a huge honour for him. Growing up they did not see too many people who looked like him or who were related to his family. He stated that he has a bunch of Glorias and a bunch of Mannys in his own family.

Modern Family first aired back in September 2009. Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, and others made up this big modern family. Fans are very excited to see how the makers decide to end this show.

