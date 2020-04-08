Eric Stonestreet Says Goodbye To His Lover As 'Modern Family Series Finale' Airs Tomorrow

The popular television show Modern Family has come to an end after 11 years. The series finale of Modern Family will air tomorrow and the cast members of the show have already shared emotional posts about their 11-year journey. Actor Eric Stonestreet who plays the role of Cameron Tucker on the show paid tribute to his co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson who plays Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family.

Eric Stonestreet bids adieu to his ‘lover’ from Modern Family

Eric Stonestreet posted a video of the pair on his social media account. 11 years of pictures were compiled in the four-minute-long video. Eric Stonestreet captioned the post saying that as the Modern Family series finale airs tomorrow, he would like to say goodbye to his lover. The fans and celebrities have dropped crying emojis and wrote emotional comments on his post. Other members of the cast have also posted videos and pictures of their time on the show.

Modern Family actor Ariel Winter who plays the role of Alex Dunphy took to her social media and posted a series of pictures and videos from the set of the film. In an emotional post, she wrote, ‘It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily. It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real. We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11-year journey.’ While fellow Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara who plays the role of Gloria Pritchett wrote that she cannot believe that the Modern Family series finale airs in just two days.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson who plays the role of Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family mentioned that he cannot believe that Modern Family ends in just two days. He wrote, ‘The end of the road with my Modern Family.’ He also shared a few exclusive pictures from the set of the show. Actors from Modern Family can be seen celebrating and shedding tears as they part ways one last time.

