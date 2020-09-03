'Record Of Youth' OST To Be Voiced By EXO’s Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan & More

Encounter actor Park Bo Gum and Parasite actress Park So Dum’s drama Record of Youth is all set to release in the first week of September. The last drama of actor Park Bo Gum before enlisting to the military is creating quite the buzz on social media amongst fans and followers of the actor.

Once again, makers surprised the potential viewers of drama with the announcement of Original Sound Track (OST) singers. The drama makers that is tvN took to Instagram to share a long list of K-pop idols and singers who will be singing the tracks.

Record of Youth soundtrack to be voiced by top-notch singers

The list of singers includes some of the finest singers and idols in the Korean entertainment industry. EXO’s Baekhyun has been roped in to sing a track in the drama Record of Youth. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan is also in the long list. Apart from that MAMAMOO’s Wheein, Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Hi, and J Rabbit will also be singing the tracks. Solo idol and dancer Chungha was also in the OST track singer’s list.

More details about 'Record of Youth' soundtrack

The official Instagram handle for Record of Youth that is tvN shared a never-seen-before still of Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam on September 3. The two actors are seen against a ‘summery’ backdrop. While Park So Dam is looking at the camera and smiling, Park Bo Gum is looking at the camera.

The second slide in the post was of all the singer who will be voicing the drama songs. Everyone mentioned above in the list is present in the second slide. The makers wrote, “<Youth Record> OST 1st lineup released! Youth representatives all gathered. Remember the OST and be with me. September 7th [Mon] 9 pm First broadcast. #tvN #Monday/Tuesday Drama #Youth Record#Bogum Park #Sodam Park #Wooseok Byeon.”

Check out Record of Youth soundtrack post shared by makers

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan's song to release first

According to a report in Korean media portal Soompi, the first track to be released will be voiced by SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan. The name of the track is 'Go'. The track will accompany the first episode which will be airing on September 7, 2020, on tvN. Nam Hye Seung, who is popular for his work in dramas such as Goblin, Mr Sunshine, Encounter, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Crash Landing on You, will be directing the musical end of the drama. He is a popular music director in South Korea.

Promo Image Credits: EXO’s Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN & Chungha Instagram

