Moonbin Death: Sister Moon Sua, ASTRO Members Pen Emotional Note At Memorial

ASTRO member Moonbin died by suicide on April 19 in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The news of his death came as a shock to the Korean entertainment industry. While Moonbin's funeral was a private affair, several fans gathered to pay their last respects. Amid his passing, several letters from the singer's friends and family began to surface online. One such emotional letter was penned by his sister Moon Sua, a member of K-pop girl group Billlie.

Moon Sua wrote, "Oppa it's me, your one & only precious little sister, Sua! I came too. I've cried too much so I'll stop now! I'm gonna smile a lot now. I'm going to be happy while doing the things I want to do. I hope you'll be in peace & happy there too. Please watch over me to see if your younger sister is doing well!! I’ll live well, including your part. Don’t stop me. But when I’m having a hard time, I’ll come complain to you often so you have to accept that. You’ve done well all this time. I love you a lot and I’m forever your younger sister. Moon siblings forever." Check the post below.

One of the pages of the Billlie singer's diary at the memorial service read, "To. My forever brother. This is your one & only sister, Sua. How’s it going there? is it comfortable? I hope it’s always warm and peaceful. You look pretty when you smile, so I hope you have a lot of things to smile about. I’ll come back again! I love you today, too." Check the post below.

ASTRO member's leaving notes for Moonbin

ASTRO member and Moonbin's close friend JinJin wrote, "Bin! It’s jinjin hyung! A lot of people came. You promised me, right? to live with a smile. Just like you told me, i’m trying to live with a smile like you did. I’m going to start practicing for my musical again and also to eat my meals. I will take care of your mom, dad, and sua so don’t worry. I love you so much my little brother."

Meanwhile, MJ penned a heartbreaking note that read, "My little brother, Bin I came too late... I'm sorry. How lonely, tired, and painful it must have been. If only I had been closer. I'm sorry I couldn't protect you." MJ took an emergency leave from his mandatory military service to attend Moonbin's funeral. Check the posts below.

Moonbin died at the age of 25 and it was suspected to be a suicide case. His death is still being probed by the officials. Now his band is left with JinJin, Sanha, MJ and Cha Eun Woo.

