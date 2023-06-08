Moonbin’s Sister Moon Sua Shares Endearing Throwback Video In Memory Of Late Idol

ASTRO member Moonbin's sister Moon Sua recalled her sweet memories with the late K-pop idol, 49 days after his passing. The Billlie member took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video with a heartfelt note. In Korean tradition, the mourning period officially ends after the 49th day of someone's death, which is why Moon Sua shared the video.

The old, monochrome video seems to be from a practice session. Moon Sua and her brother Moonbin can be seen walking toward each other. Next, the brother-sister duo smile and Moon Sua hops on to Moonbin's back. Moonbin happily poses in front of the camera and gives a piggyback ride to his sister.

Along with the clip, Moon Sua penned a note for Moonbin. She wrote (as per English translation) that she misses the piggyback rides and should have asked for more. "As expected, Mr Moon’s back was wide and warm. I should have asked for a piggyback more often. Next time we meet, please piggyback me more. My one and only brother. Still and from now on forever, I will not forget you and will continue to love you more and more. Don’t be sick, be healthy, eat well, and be happy," wrote the K-pop idol for her late brother.

Moonbin's agency announces new memorial space for the idol

(Moon Sua and her brother Moonbin posing for a selfie in all smiles. | Images: @sua.billlie/Instagram)

ASTRO singer Moonbin's agency Fantagio opened a new memorial space honouring the K-Pop idol at Gukcheongsa on June 7, 2023. The K-pop idol's agency released a statement sympathising with the fanbase of ASTRO and stated, "We fully sympathise with Aroha [ASTRO's fanbase]'s sorrowful feeling of wanting to honor the late Moonbin for a longer period of time. Accordingly, after long and careful discussions with his bereaved family members, we prepared an off-site memorial space."