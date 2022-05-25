'One Piece' Episode 1019: Release Date, Time, Spoilers, What To Expect And More

One Piece Episode 1018 ended on a difficult note for mugiwara boy Luffy and his comrades, as they all appear to have used their best blows against Younkou Kaido. In the end, Luffy looked completely exhausted as Zoro rushed to save his captain. Now, One Piece fans have become eager to learn what will happen next at the intensified battle of Onigashima.

Amidst this, the release date of One Piece's next episode is just around the corner. Here, we have detailed everything that you need to know about One Piece Episode 1019's release date and time.

One Piece Episode 1019 release date and time

Titled 'Otama’s Secret Plan! Operation Kibi Dango!', One Piece Episode 1019 is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 29, 2022. However, the release time of the anime varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Check out the list below to know at what time will the anime series released in your country.

Japanese Standard Time: 10 am (May 29)

Pacific Time: 6 pm (May 28)

Eastern Time: 9 pm (May 28)

Indian time: 6.30 pm (May 28)

British Time: 2 am (May 28)

European Time: 3 am (May 29)

Philippine Time: 9 am (May 29)

Australia Time: 10.30 am (May 29)

Where to watch the latest episodes of One Piece online?

The anime series premieres on various OTT platforms. The availability of One Piece episodes can differ depending on your region, but you can likely find them on five websites:

Netflix

Crunchyroll

Hulu

Funimation

Amazon

One Piece Episode 1019 spoilers and what to expect?

The upcoming episode of One Piece will majorly be focused on Otama, the little girl from Wano, who shared a close relationship with Luffy's late brother Ace. Otama is a devil fruit user too, who can control animals and beasts with the dumplings produced by her. In the preview of One Piece 1019, Otama will be seen executing her intelligent plan of controlling Kaido's beast force that will provide major help to Luffy's allied group. In the meantime, Cipher Pol might also make an entrance after the alert sent by Orochi. There is a slight chance for Luffy to emerge victoriously in the battle as he has already exhausted most of his energy.

Image: Instagram/@sky.light_01