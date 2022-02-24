'Pachinko' Trailer: Youn Yuh-jung & Lee Min-ho Promise To Unravel Colonisation In Korea

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming drama series Pachinko. The eight-episode series is based on a novel with the same name written by Korean-American author Min Jin. It is an epic historical drama following the life of a Korean family that immigrates to Japan. Lee Min Ho will be sharing screen space with Academy Award-winning actor Youn Yuh-Jung.

As the release date of the highly anticipated film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz. Recently, they dropped the trailer of the highly talked about series Pachinko.

Pachinko Trailer

The trailer opens with a scene where a baby(Sunja) is born and the voice in the background narrates in the Korean language that she is fated to carry her family's legacy on her shoulders. It then jumps into how she grows up and encounters different people in her life including Lee Min-ho’s Koh Hansu, who redefine her path.

While the story is a love story it showcases themes such as racism and stereotypes with glimpses of Korea and Japan in the trailer. It also chronicles the love story of Hansu and Sunja. Hansu, played by Lee Min Ho, is a Korean man who is adopted by a wealthy family. The family has decided to remain in Japan. Hansu later develops feelings for a woman named Sunja. Kim Min-ha will play the role of young Sunja. The promo hinted that how the show will follow the journey of four generations of a Korean immigrant family and the choices that change their lives forever.

Here take a look at the trailer-

More about Pachinko

Pachinko will consist of 8 episodes, produced in three languages, Korean, Japanese, and English and will premiere on March 25, 2022, on Apple TV+. It is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh. Apart from the lead actors the cast of the series also includes Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, and Yu-na Jeon.

Image: Instagram@kdramanews