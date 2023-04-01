SHINee Taemin Prepares For Military Discharge, Singer's Cat Awaits His Return

SHINee's singer Lee Tae-min or Taemin began his music career in 2008 and is one of the most popular K-pop artists. Taemin has been serving in the South Korean military since May 2021. He is all set to be discharged from his mandatory military service on April 4 and fans have been eagerly waiting for his return.

Recently, SHINee shared a few photos of the K-pop idol and started the countdown for his military discharge. In the first photo, Taemin could be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with one of his eyes closed. He took the selfie with a peace sign. In another photo, he could be seen performing on the stage, dressed in a beige suit.

In the comments section, SHINee posted a few photos of Taemin's pet cat Kkoong as well. Taemin's return from his mandatory military service is an exciting news for all the K-pop fans as they have been waiting for the idol's comeback on stage.

Taemin's struggle during his military service

Lee Tae-min's military service in South Korea has been full of struggle and the Korean star faced a lot of challenges in the service, both mentally and physically. The K-pop artist was actively participating and serving his duties until he suffered from depression and anxiety issues. His condition got so worse over the time that authorities had to take some action. Then, he was transferred to public service back in January 2022. Despite these setbacks, he continued his duty in the military.

However, as Taemin's discharge date is drawing nearer, fans are anticipating what is next for him in SHINee. Also, all the members from the band have served their military duties in the country now, so the band could release new music again, marking their comeback. Taemin is well-known for his songs Day and Night, Pretty Boy and more.

