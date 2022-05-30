Son Ye Jin Slams Pregnancy Rumours After Netizens Spot Baby Bump In Latest Post

South Korea's celebrity couple and Crash Landing On You co-stars Son Ye-Jin And Hyun Bin tied the knot in a lavish wedding on 31 March 2022. The couple's wedding was one of the most awaited in the celebrity world. As the duo's wedding pictures took the internet by storm, Son Ye-Jin's latest pictures sparked pregnancy rumours among the fans. While the fans began congratulating the couple for the pregnancy, her agency released a statement slamming the rumours and asserting that if the duo were pregnant, they will be the first ones to inform their fans.

Son Ye Jin's agency dismisses pregnancy rumours

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin got married on 31 March this year and unveiled their wedding pictures leaving their fans in awe. After the wedding, as soon as Son Ye Jin dropped in two of her photos on social media with her pet dog, it sparked pregnancy rumours among her fans as she was wearing a loose outfit. While the fans began speculating about her pregnancy, her agency MSTeam Entertainment released a statement denying the same. As per news.nate, the agency issued a statement dismissing the rumours while assuring the fans that the duo will be the first ones to officially confirm if they were pregnant. The statement read, “[The pregnancy rumours] are absolutely not true. If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you."

The pregnancy rumours emerged online when Son Ye Jin took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures in which she was seen sporting a stylish white dress as she spent her leisure time outdoors with her pet dog. As the loose dress made her fans feel that she is pregnant, they began dropping in comments asking her whether she is pregnant. On the other hand, some fans also asked the same by sharing pregnant lady emojis in the comments section. Here's how they reacted.

Taking to their social media handle, Son Ye-jin's agency, VAST Entertainment, dropped some breathtaking pictures of the newlyweds. In the photos, the couple was seen sharing smiles together while standing under a beautiful floral arch. Hyun Bin wore a black coloured tuxedo for the wedding ceremony, while Son Ye-jin looked beautiful in a white off-shoulder gown and a long veil. She held a bouquet of flowers in her hand while she shared smiles with her husband.

Image: Instagram/@yejinhand