'Squid Game' Creator To Develop Satire 'The Best Show On The Planet' On Show's Success

Squid Game season one was a hit Korean drama that took over the internet when it was released on Netflix and gained a massive fan following. The creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk is now onto his next project, and it is all set to be about the worldwide success of the show. According to a report by Deadline, Hwang Dong-hyuk is all set to create a satire show titled The Best Show on the Planet and fans can't wait to see what he has in store for them.

Squid Game creator's new show about Korean drama's success

The creator of the show is now all set to develop an all-new one, based on the success of the Lee Jung-jae starrer. Speaking to Deadline, the creator mentioned that apart from working on Squid Game 2, he is also preparing for a satire show about Squid Game's success, which he revealed was titled The Best Show on the Planet. Although he did not reveal much about the plot of the series, fans are excited to know more about it and wonder who will star in it.

Squid Game 2

The anticipation for Squid Game 2 began after the first season was released. Fans could not stop talking about it and wondering what the fate of Lee Jung-jae would look like in the future. The upcoming season of the show is expected to release by 2023 or 2024 and will get its digital premiere on Netflix as well. The filmmaker recently spoke to Vanity Fair about Squid Game 2 and mentioned that the survival games will put 'humanity to test' yet again.

He revealed that the second season of the hit show was still in the very early stages of development and currently has three pages of ideas that he can turn into a script. Lee Jung-jae's character is confirmed to return to season two, and even the Front Man will make an appearance in the upcoming season, the director revealed. Fans can't wait to see what Squid Game 2 will have in store for them, and await the release of a trailer.

Image: Instagram/@hoooooyeony