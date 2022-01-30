'Squid Game's Jung Jae Lee Poses With Lee Min Ho As He Gives Shoutout To His Show Pachinko

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho is all set to feature in the upcoming drama series Pachinko. The actor is going to play the role of an antagonist for the first time in the series. Lee Min Ho is known for his charm and brilliant acting skills, but what he is also known for is his friendship with some of the best South Korean actors out there. Actor Lee Jung Jae happens to be one of them.

Jung Jae Lee became a household name after appearing in the most-watched Netflix show Squid Game. Recently on Saturday, the Delayed Justice actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Lee Min Ho, while sharing the post he also gave a shoutout to Lee Min Ho's upcoming venture Panchiko.

Jung Jae Lee's latest pictures with Lee Min Ho

Jung Jee shared two pictures. In the first picture, Jung Jae Lee and Lee Min-Ho can be seen twinning as both of them donned in black coloured outfits. The two were all smiles as they posed for the picture sitting at a restaurant. Sharing the photo, the Squid Game actor gave a shoutout to Pachinko. He wrote,"#Panchiko coming on March @actorleeminho."

Here take a look at his post-

Fans loved the duo together and they flooded the comments section with comments like "SO CUTE OMG (two heart emojis)", another user wrote," Two people I love (three heart emoji)."While other users expressed their excitement about the series and wrote comments like "Whoa can't wait to see the drama (fire and heart-eyed emoji)" and " YESSSS will rooting for pachinko."

More about Lee Min Ho starrer Pachinko

The South Korean actor was last seen in Netflix's series The King: Eternal Monarch with Kim Go-Eun and he is all set to play the role of Koh Han-Su in Pachinko. The show is based on the novel by Min Jin Lee, which follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family as they travel through Japan, Korea, and the United States. Hansu, played by Lee Min Ho, is a Korean man who is adopted by a wealthy family. The family has decided to remain in Japan. Hansu later develops feelings for a woman named Sunja. Kim Min Ha will play the role of Sunja in the film. Pachinko will consist of 8 episodes, produced in three languages, Korean, Japanese, and English and will premiere on March 25, 2022, on Apple TV+.