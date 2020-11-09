Sungshin University Professor Chimes In On The Panda Controversy, Read

Sungshin University professor Seo Kyung Duk recently criticised Chinese netizens who were trolling Korean celebrities for touching pandas, reported AllKPOP. The professor pointed out that Chinese celebrities and government officials also do the same. Read ahead to know more.

Sungshin Women's University's renowned professor recently came to aid to help out all the Korean celebs who were being critised for touching pandas. He said - 'China is probably scared that Korean culture is being spread globally. Chinese netizens, why don't you learn to respect the cultures of other countries, first?' He also attached a picture of Yao Ming, a famous Chinese basketball executive and former professional player, touching a panda.

Yao Ming hangs out with a giant panda cub. This photo rules: pic.twitter.com/iUi4ieRW — SI Vault (@si_vault) January 11, 2012

How did this all start?

On November 3rd, a famous Korean K-POP band, Blackpink shared a short clip of their visit to Everland amusement park to meet baby pandas. In the video, fans could see the girls touching baby pandas while wearing a mask and gloves. The girls were also under the supervision of the Zookeepers.

After the video went viral, many Chinese citizens took to Twitter to mention criticize the K-POP band. They added that the girls were trying to harm the pandas and that proper precautions were not taken. Many other rumours were also being spread. One fan mentioned - 'Touching pandas with makeup is forbidden and people with pets at home are also not allowed to touch baby pandas as well. These two rules are listed in the panda association of China'. Take a look:

Touching pandas with makeup is forbidden and people with pets at home are also not allowed to touch baby pandas as well. These two rules are listed in the panda association of China. — Chloe (@ChloeLi0508) November 5, 2020

Other reports also added 3-month-old cub named Fubao was in critical condition due to the visit of the group. Since then the whole news has taken over Twitter and many fans are enraged over the accusation of the girls. One fan added - 'It's obvious that they are following safety precautions they are wearing PPE mask and gloves when they are touching the pandas so, please!! can't you see the girls are really happy but you guys are making a fuss again!'. Take a look:

LMAO. Just coz it’s them ? Imagine all the other people going in there and touching the pandas. But coz it’s blackpink it’s a crime. All I can say is LMAO. https://t.co/LXrSGpzVPv — Blinkyy11 || Lovesick Girls (@blinkyy11) November 6, 2020

Can you guys watch the preview again?! Its obvious that they are following safety precautions they are wearing ppe,mask and gloves when they are touching the pandas so please!! can't you see the girls is really happy but you guys are making a fuss again!#YGCancelTheLastEpisode pic.twitter.com/XyhWh9GM2s — BTS are my Heroes 💜 (@banbanGtanBlink) November 6, 2020

I think Chinese already respect to BLACKPINK without using their name for this trending! They even using the angry emoji lol. The trending is regards to BLACKPINK violate the rules by touching the baby panda without any professionalism knowledge~ pic.twitter.com/cf9UCthU14 — 4AverLisa (@AverLisa9397) November 5, 2020

I saw that c-nets are mad at Blapink touching pandas but...?? The caretakers are right there they would have said no plus they are wearing all precautions necessary Blackpink wouldn’t endanger pandas on purpose tf — D🇨🇺✨ (@bppixies) November 4, 2020

