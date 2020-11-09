Trump May Cause China-related Problems Before He Leaves, Claim Experts & Former Officials

Experts and former officials of the United States say that they fear that Trump could do something disruptive to tie his successor, Joe Biden’s hands. According to reports, Mark Magnier in the South China Morning Post has warned that Trump could target China, given how he has repeatedly blamed the nation for the Covid-19 virus. Mangier writes that one way to further worsen the US-China relationship is to involve Taiwan. This would also undermine Biden’s move to improve bilateral cooperation on global environmental and health issues.

Trump's attempt to pose trouble

Principal at China Moon Strategies and former National Security Council official, Jeff Moon said, “Trump has promised to punish China for Covid-19, so the question is, what does that mean”. Trump could also involve the ‘explosive step’ of labelling China guilty of genocide for the mass detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Other options may involve blocking visas for more Communist party officials, trying to order US athletes to skip the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics subjecting more Chinese state-owned companies to sanctions and expanding restrictions on "dual-use" civilian-military exports. He can also consider banning more Chinese apps after its TikTok and WeChat campaigns and blocking all semiconductor sales to Huawei Technologies. According to the reports by ANI, Sarah Kreps, a Cornell University law and government professor said, "China's power has increased considerably in the last four years...I would therefore expect many of the Biden policies to bear some resemblance to the Trump administration”.

Read: Donald Trump Refuses To Concede US Presidential Polls; Vows Legal Battle As Biden Wins

Refusing to concede the US Presidential election, incumbent US President Donald Trump on Saturday, released a statement vowing that his campaign will be approaching the court to 'ensure election laws are fully upheld'. Trump stated that as Joe Biden had not been certified as the winner in any states, the 'election was far from over'. Doubling down on his claim of election fraud, Trump claimed that the American people were entitled to an honest election which meant 'counting all legal ballots and not counting any illegal ballots', according to him.

Read: Bad Things Happened: Trump Reacts As Biden Claims Victory; Says He Got 71 MN Legal Votes

After a massive campaign, US witnessed a very close election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on November 3. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting over 70 million votes, as the polls saw the highest voter turnout since 1908. As he inched closer to victory, he maintained 'Every vote must be counted'.

Read: Donald Trump's Final Tweet Before Joe Biden Declared 2020 US Election Winner Is So Typical

Also Read: Havana Residents Relieved By Trump's Defeat

(Image Credits: AP)