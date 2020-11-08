Is Rajkummar Rao Gujarati? Here Is All You Need To Know About 'Made In China' actor

Rajkummar Rao has been steadily climbing the ladder of success with each and every film he works in. His stellar performances have really earned him a lot of appreciation and fans who can’t get enough of him. He has played many diverse roles in his career and played characters from various backgrounds. His role in Made In China was that of a Gujarati businessman, and his acting in the film shows that he had really gotten into his Gujarati character; to the point where he actually looked like a Gujarati person in real life as well.

Is Rajkummar Rao Gujarati?

Rajkummar Rao was born in Gurgaon, Haryana, and then came to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. He spent a lot of time in the theatre since his childhood playing different characters, which does not make it too difficult for him to get into the character of a Gujarati businessman, and really seems to capture it. But, is Rajkummar Rao Gujarati? The answer is no. Rajkummar Rao’s family hails from Haryana and that is the actual background of the actor.

Where did Rajkummar Rao grow up?

The actor has briefly spoken about his background and journey. According to The Hindu, after having spent his childhood in Gurgaon, Rajkummar went to FTII Pune to do a course in acting. He then spent a year struggling to get roles and a break in Bollywood.

“After finishing my study in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), I was mentally prepared for the struggle in the film industry. I knew that I was just one of those actors who came to Mumbai to achieve their dreams. I knew that nobody would welcome me with open arms and auditions were the only way to get a chance. So, I struggled and I have no complaints about that process.”

Rajkummar Rao’s family includes his two siblings, a brother and a sister. He is in a relationship with Patralekhaa, who is also an actor. His acting talent is a testament to the kind of roles he is capable of doing. His performance in Made In China was well-received by both the audience and the critics.

