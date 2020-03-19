The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Supernatural', 'Modern Family' And Other Shows' Current Status; Read To Know More

Rest of the World

The Coronavirus has affected the television business. Read to know the status of your favourite TV shows like CW's 'Supernatural' and others.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Supernatural

The Coronavirus has affected the television business a lot. And this has hit the timing of the shows. Mid-march is when all the series are in production and almost wrapping up their schedules. Various movie productions are also halted due to this reason. Season finales usually stand as grand events, showcasing the culmination of storylines and leave us with cliffhangers.

This year, many of the broadcast series ended their seasons. Read on to know more details about the status of your favourite TV shows below.

Also read: These M.Night Shyamalan Movies Are A Must-watch For Every Supernatural Film Lover

Supernatural, The Flash and other shows' current status:

Also read: Coronavirus: Masses At Mahim Church Suspended Till Mar 31

Starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, the CW’s Supernatural is also 1-2 episodes short on their final season. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy has four more episodes left to shoot. NBC’s The Blacklist has three and a half episodes left to shoot.

Only The 100, which had only had one to two days of filming left for its series finale, wrapped up on March 14. Producer Jason Rothenberg also tweeted about this. Check it out below:

Modern Family

Modern Family, the 11-season series, ends on April 8. Recently, Stella, the dog from Modern Family, died. According to news sources, it happened after the show filmed its finale. Read the tweet below.

The Good Place

In January, The Good Place came to an end after airing four seasons on NBC. The show is not getting renewed for another season. The comedy series from Michael Schur stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and various other actors. It is considered to be among the best shows on TV and is widely critically acclaimed. The showrunners opted to end it when they felt it was right. The Good Place Season 4 ended in January 2020.

Also read: How To Get Netflix Party Chrome Extension And Host Long Distance Movie Nights?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI